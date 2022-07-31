VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Victor Longo volunteers during his retirement

By Vera Ann Fedell | The Vicksburg Post

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Victor Longo, who volunteers with Paws Rescue in Vicksburg.

Paws Rescue is a non-profit organization that focuses on rescuing pets and getting them housed in foster homes. With the help of volunteers and the members of its board of directors, Paws Rescue aims to create a world where there are no more stray, abandoned, neglected or abused pets. Longo is a retired, 76-year-old, feline-loving Vicksburger.

Longo was born and raised in New Orleans but moved to Vicksburg from Chalmette, La., with his two cats in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina.

“He is such a kind person who loves animals and wants to help us any way he can. He always says, ‘It’s not much,’ but to us it is. Victor is such a valuable asset to Paws Rescue and the animals,” said Leigh Conerly, Board President for Paws Rescue.

How did you hear about the program?

A few years after I moved here, I noticed stray kittens and adult cats were being dropped off and abandoned at my apartment complex. One of my neighbors told me about a group called Paws Rescue helping to find homes for stray cats and dogs.

How long have you been volunteering?

About 10 years. I contacted (Paws Rescue) and they helped me find homes for abandoned cats.

What are your activities and what do they involve?

Being retired, I had time to volunteer, so I help take cats from the veterinary clinic that have been fixed and vaccinated to PetSense, where we display them to the public.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

My favorite memories are the happy faces of the adults and children who lovingly welcome adopted felines into their homes.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

We are always needing people who can foster kittens and adult cats until they find forever homes.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.