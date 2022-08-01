ERDC’s Dozier exchanges the US for the UK

Only five people have been selected throughout the Army to participate in the Engineer and Scientist Exchange Program (ESEP), and Dr. Haley Dozier is one of them. Dozier, a computer scientist in the Information Technology Laboratory (ITL) at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), will be spending a year overseas working with the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, which is an executive agency of the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence.

The ESEP is a professional development program funded by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Defense Exports and Cooperation, which aims to promote international cooperation and understanding between the U.S. and participating allies and foreign partners.

“I’ll be doing work similar to what I do here in machine-assisted intelligence, cloud computing and data science but shifting focus to the United Kingdom’s projects,” said Dozier.

With machine-assisted intelligence, there is a human element involved which gives researchers the ability to receive feedback on how the artificial intelligence is doing and whether or not it is on the right path for success.

“I have the coolest job in the world,” said Dozier. “One day I’m working with a soil scientist in the Environmental Laboratory, and the next day, I’m working with a military installation.”

Vernessa Noye, chief of ITL’s Software Engineering and Evaluation Branch, said Dozier has made outstanding technical contributions in leading novel Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, or AI/ML, solutions for the DOD. “Her passion for this extremely complex research area quickly engages an audience and has them wanting to hear more, even if they are not the most familiar with the research,” said Noye.

A Mississippi native raised in Maryland, Dozier found herself back in the Magnolia State when she was completing her bachelor’s and doctoral degrees at the University of Southern Mississippi. Her upcoming assignment will not be her first visit to the United Kingdom; however, this time, she will be on a 12-month mission.

Dozier said her parents asked, ‘Do I need to retire and come there with you,’ when she called to tell them the good news.

“I’ve already started a scrapbook for all of the places I want to go and things I want to do,” she continued.

Her branch and division chiefs were very supportive during the long application process and didn’t leave her side after she was selected. “Ms. Vernessa and Mr. Quincy (Alexander) have been incredibly supportive and were always asking about the next steps,” said Dozier.

Quincy Alexander is chief of ITL’s Software Engineering and Informatics Division.

“Her innovativeness and extraordinary willingness to challenge the unknown has identified her as a trailblazer within the ERDC and makes her the perfect candidate for the ESEP assignment with the UK,” said Noye.

“This will be a great opportunity for Haley to grow her capabilities and expand her research network internationally, which will open up a lot of future opportunities for her professionally and for the ERDC,” Alexander said.