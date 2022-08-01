Nicole Knight named Mutual Credit Union’s Branch Manager at South Frontage Road location

Mutual Credit Union announces the promotion of Nicole Knight to Branch Manager at the South Frontage Road location. Knight began her career at Mutual on August 17, 2015, as a Teller at the South Frontage Road Branch. She was quickly promoted to Receptionist at the Main Office in 2016 but was feeling called back to South Frontage to be a Financial Services Representative in May of 2017, where she has been ever since. In 2021, Knight won the “Busy Bee Award” for opening both the most accounts and loans for the entire year – a huge testament to her cheerful attitude, work ethic and commitment to improving the financial lives of our members and community.

“I believe Nicole is the ideal person to lead our South Frontage Road branch into its next chapter of growth and success. We have all been impressed by her dedication to provide top-notch service to our members while helping to support her fellow employees,” Mutual Credit Union President Michael Mathews said.

Mutual Credit Union is a multi-branch financial institution offering products and services in the following counties: Warren, Hinds, Yazoo, Issaquena, Sharkey, Claiborne, Copiah, Lowndes and Pickens County, Ala. In 2021 MCU celebrated 90 years of serving members and communities.