Brenda Kaaren McKay Neumann died Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Claiborne Co. Hospital in Port Gibson. She was 80.

A native of Ferriday, LA, she attended LSU where she was a member of the original LSU Ballet Corps, now known as the Golden Girls. She was a medical technician for Mercy Hospital and River Region Medical Center. She was a member of the Vicksburg Art Association, a member of Gibson Memorial Church where she sang in the choir and a member of the Ladies Christian Study Group.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Fay McKay, Sr. and Lilly Pullen McKay and a son, Richard McKay Neumann.

Survivors include her husband, Robert “Bobby” Arnold Neumann; her daughter, Kaaren Michelle Neumann; sons, Robert David Neumann and wife Toni Gail Neumann and Scott Karl Neumann; her brothers, Frank Fay McKay, Jr. and Robert “Bobby” Michael McKay; 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church with a funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mitchell Cochran officiating.

Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Masonic Cemetery in Delhi, LA.

Pallbearers will be her sons, Robert David Neumann and Scott Karl Neumann; grandsons, Eric Robert Norwood, Kaiden Tyler Ward, Baylor Scott Neumann and Robert Dylan Neumann.

Memorials may be made to the Vicksburg Art Association or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Glenwood Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.