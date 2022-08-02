Entergy Mississippi Customers Can Sign Up For $80 Refund Check Now

Published 12:55 pm Tuesday, August 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Monday that customers of Entergy Mississippi can begin signing up today to receive a one-time $80 check from the state’s largest electric utility using the company’s website, www.entergy-mississippi.com.

Customers who do not elect to receive an actual check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September bill from Entergy.

Commissioner Presley said that the $80 refund to all 421,000 Entergy customers is the direct result of Public Service Commission action in the closing of litigation filed by the PSC that produced a historic settlement valued at $300 million to customers over the next year. Settlement proceeds will go toward the one-time $80 refund to customers, hedge against spikes in natural gas prices and to prevent a $180 rate increase in 2023 along with a moratorium on certain profits of Entergy for four years.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

“I fought to make sure that customers of Entergy would have the opportunity to get a one-time check of $80 rather than a bill credit, if they wanted it. Mississippians are being hit by record inflation, high gas prices and this $80 can help the family budget during these hard economic times. Customers who want to get that $80 check in the mail can start signing up today and we will make sure they get the refund they are due,” Presley said.

Entergy Mississippi customers who opt for an $80 check have from Aug. 1 through 17 to register using their “MyEntergy” account at www.entergy-mississippi.com for their refund. Any Entergy customer with questions can contact Commissioner Presley at brandon.presley@psc.ms.gov or 1-800-637-7722.

More News

City of Vicksburg gets extra NCRS money for erosion projects on Farmer Street, Clover Lane

Vicksburg man arrested for aggravated assault; residential burglary and grand larceny also reported in city

Vicksburg man arrested for possession of firearm stolen in December 2021

Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should Vicksburg’s youth curfew have been extended?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...