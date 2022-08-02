Entergy Mississippi Customers Can Sign Up For $80 Refund Check Now

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Monday that customers of Entergy Mississippi can begin signing up today to receive a one-time $80 check from the state’s largest electric utility using the company’s website, www.entergy-mississippi.com.

Customers who do not elect to receive an actual check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September bill from Entergy.

Commissioner Presley said that the $80 refund to all 421,000 Entergy customers is the direct result of Public Service Commission action in the closing of litigation filed by the PSC that produced a historic settlement valued at $300 million to customers over the next year. Settlement proceeds will go toward the one-time $80 refund to customers, hedge against spikes in natural gas prices and to prevent a $180 rate increase in 2023 along with a moratorium on certain profits of Entergy for four years.

“I fought to make sure that customers of Entergy would have the opportunity to get a one-time check of $80 rather than a bill credit, if they wanted it. Mississippians are being hit by record inflation, high gas prices and this $80 can help the family budget during these hard economic times. Customers who want to get that $80 check in the mail can start signing up today and we will make sure they get the refund they are due,” Presley said.

Entergy Mississippi customers who opt for an $80 check have from Aug. 1 through 17 to register using their “MyEntergy” account at www.entergy-mississippi.com for their refund. Any Entergy customer with questions can contact Commissioner Presley at brandon.presley@psc.ms.gov or 1-800-637-7722.