Vicksburg man arrested for possession of firearm stolen in December 2021

Published 11:34 am Tuesday, August 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Vicksburg man was arrested following a July 31 disturbance at the North Parking Garage.

As the officers were identifying the persons involved in the 2:13 a.m. disturbance, Christopher Williams, 23, was found in possession of a Springfield Armory 9mm pistol that was reported stolen on Dec. 31, 2021.

He was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Appearing before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, Williams was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $50,000 bond.

