The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Email items to sports@vicksburgpost.com.

Fall Bowling leagues

Fall bowling leagues are now forming at Fun Lanes, with organizational meetings and competition starting soon:

• The Cannonball League will meet Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. and begin play on Aug. 11. This league is open to all bowlers who are at least 18 years of age by Aug. 1, 2022. Teams will consist of four bowlers and the league will run for 36 weeks.

• The Fun Lanes Seniors League will begin competition Aug. 17, after a brief organizational meeting. This league is open to all bowlers 50 years of age or older. Teams will consist of two bowlers. The league will bowl for 16 weeks.

For more information on all of the leagues, or to register, contact Jackie Strange at 601-529-3318. Registration is also available in person at Fun Lanes, in the former Vicksburg Mall.

Warren County Open

The 2022 Warren County Open is scheduled for Aug. 6 and 7 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina. The 36-hole stroke play tournament is open to all players. The cost is $150 per person and the deadline to register is Aug. 5 at noon.

The entry fee includes a practice round, a cart, lunch both days, range balls, drinks and snacks. Tee times will start at 8 a.m. on Aug. 6.

The tournament will be flighted after the first round, with trophies and merchandise awarded to the winners of each flight. There are separate divisions for men 59 and under; seniors 60 and older; and women. To register or for more information, call 601-638-9395 or visit the Clear Creek clubhouse.

VWAA fall baseball

Registration is open for the VWAA fall baseball league at Sports Force Parks. The four-week season runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 16, and includes six age divisions from teeball through 12U.

The registration deadline is Aug. 7. To register online, visit vwaabaseball.sportngin.com.

Run Baby Run 5K

The Center for Pregnancy Choices will hold the Run Baby run 5K on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Vicksburg. The race will begin at the CPC at 1401 Adams St.

The registration fee is $35 for the 5K run or 5K race walk, and $15 for the 1-mile fun run. To register online, visit raceroster.com/events/2022/60324/run-baby-run-5k-for-life.

Hinds baseball showcase

Hinds Community College will host the 2022 Hinds Baseball Fall Showcase Aug. 28 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond Campus.

The showcase will start at noon and run until completion. Check-in/registration begins at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28. The cost is $100 per player, payable by cash or check only. No payment will be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players should pre-register at Hinds’ athletic website and download a waiver form and bring it with them.

Players will need to bring their own equipment, cleats and baseball pants.

For more information, contact Hinds assistant coach Josh Clarke via email josh.clarke@hindscc.edu.