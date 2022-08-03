Leadership Vicksburg applications now open for 2022-23 cycle

Leadership Vicksburg, a program of the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, is now accepting applications for its upcoming class.

The program is designed to shape community leaders by providing the tools necessary to assess issues and determine effective ways to develop and implement solutions that benefit both the individual and the community.

The application deadline is Sept. 2, and the program runs from Sept. 22 to May 2023.

“Some leaders are born but most leaders grow into leadership opportunities. This program will equip anyone willing to lead with the tools and knowledge to succeed and make a difference,” a statement from the Chamber read.

Participants will have firsthand experience visiting various businesses across the community and state, attend eight business and community learning sessions with special guests and will complete a community project.

The retreat will consist of a team-building activity that will focus on the development of successfully working together, organization and communication skills — during which participants will build relationships that will be useful in their professional, civic and personal endeavors.

Over the next eight months, participants will have the opportunity to meet and interact with a broad range of community and business leaders and gain all of the tools necessary to be a driving force within the community.