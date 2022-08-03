Warren Central’s Wright leading Playmakers cover contest

Warren Central quarterback Jack Wright has surged to big early lead near the halfway point of The Vicksburg Post’s “Playmakers” football cover contest.

Wright has collected 57.8 percent of the nearly 1,100 votes cast as of noon Wednesday. St. Aloysius running back Padre Gray has 26.4 percent of the vote, Vicksburg High defensive end Caleb Bryant is third at 9.6 percent, and Porter’s Chapel Academy lineman Maureon Simms is fourth with 6 percent.

Although Wright has a commanding lead so far, there is still plenty of time for his opponents to rally the troops. Voting is open until midnight on Friday, Aug. 5, and you can vote multiple times — once per hour until the deadline. So support your favorite player or school and put them on the cover of the Post’s annual football preview issue!

The winners will be announced the week of Aug. 14. Playmakers will be available Aug. 20, with the weekend edition of The Vicksburg Post.