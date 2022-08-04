Funeral services for Arthur Carson are to be held on Sunday, August 7 in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Rev. Larry Ross officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. There will be a visitation hour from 5 to 7 p.m in the funeral home on Saturday, August 6. Facial Coverings are required inside the building.

Arthur Carson passed away on Friday, July 29. He was 65. He was a retired professor having worked at Alcorn State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and of the Baptist faith. He also had been a volunteer firefighter for the Ridley, Miss., Volunteer Fire Dept. He was a long-time farmer.

He was preceded in death by his father Jeff Carso, Jr. his brother Charlie McDonald and his wife Cather Tate Carson.

He is survived by his son, Arthur Deon Carson of Lorman, Miss.; his mother, Bertha Mae Carson of Vicksburg; his 2 brothers Billy McDonald and Albert Lee McDonald both of Vicksburg; his sisters, Ruby Jones McDonald and Annie Mae Carson both of Vicksburg; a grandchild, and special friend Catherine Ford of Lorman, Miss.