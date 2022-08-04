Funeral services for Arthur James Spiller, 86, who died on Sunday, July 31, at Merit Health River Region Hospital in Vicksburg, Miss., will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Mercy Seat M.B. Church with Rev. John McBride officiating. Burial will be in the Forrest Grove Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Sunday, from noon until service time at the church. Due to recent events affecting the nations, we ask that you take precautions; masks must be worn and will not be provided.

For more information please look at our web page @ thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com