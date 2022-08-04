Mrs. Margarett Jean Rodgers Heffner died on August 4, 2022. She was 88 years old. Mrs. Heffner was a Mississippi native, born in Montgomery County and raised in Carroll County. She was a resident of Vicksburg since 1963 when her husband began work with the City of Vicksburg. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, raising four children. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing cards, working puzzle books, and watching things grow in her garden, and especially her grandchildren.

Mrs. Heffner was preceded in death by her parents Fred Lamar and Inez Martin Rodgers, husband Ray A. Heffner, son Kenneth A. Heffner, son Ray Lamar Heffner, and granddaughter Rachel Heffner.

She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Vincent (Larry) of Savannah, GA and Angela Buckley (Clark) of Collierville, TN; daughter-in-law Jennifer Heffner of Vicksburg, MS, five grandsons, and one great-grandson.

The family wishes to thank her dedicated caregivers and her most favorite Crystal Montgomery for their devoted service over the last eight years in Memphis, TN.

Funeral services to be arranged through Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg, MS.

Memorials are requested to be made to Highland Baptist Church, 3518 Halls Ferry Road, Vicksburg, MS 39180.