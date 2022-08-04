Warren County Land Records July 25 to August 1

Published 10:00 am Thursday, August 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period July 25 to Aug. 1.

 

Warranty Deeds

*Johnnie L. Marshall to Sarah R. Bullard and Christopher M. Fink, Part of Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; unnumbered lot, Belle Meade Subdivision.

*Orbit Oil Company Inc to Casino Vicksburg LLC, Part of Section 29, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 15, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Kevin Lee Cooksey to Carolyn Jennings Mclain, Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Lot 34, Lake Park Estates No. 6 Extension.

*Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC to Terry Treadwell and Wendi Treadwell, Part of Section 24C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Daniel P. Dare and Sally S. Dare to Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC, Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*T&J Property Investments LLC to Justin A. Ehrgott, Lot 6, No City Tax Subdivision No. 1.

*Randy Criss Ford to Warren Co Board of Supervisors, Part of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Twin Oaks II LLC to Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC, Part of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 19, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 29, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 30, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Rick Nelson Graham and Teresa Ann Raden Mosley to Bruce King, Lot 102, Lake Forest No. 1.

*Jonathan Adam LeFlore and Emily Fuller LeFlore to Mallory Grace Pratt and Jon Payton Hoffman, Lot 3, Lakeland Village.

*Michael F. Mann to Heather M. Jackson and David L. Jackson, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Kevin J. Walker and Brooke M. Walker to Ciara McKnight and Charles McKnight, Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Steven W. Rowland and Tina R. Rowland to Warren County Board of Supervisors, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Teresa Odom Segers to Kevin Chase Wright and Johnnie William Wright Jr., Lot 374, Openwood Plantation No.8-E.

*Davie G. Waddell and Tracey A. Waddell to Jeffery R. Seward, Part of Lot 13, Tarri-Longer Ranch Subdivision No. 1.

 

Deeds of Trust 

*John Brabston Cook Jr. and Brenda B. Cook to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Northeast ¼ of Northwest ¼ of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Reggie B. Bockman to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 20, Warriors Trail Phase I.

*Levi Rodgers Coffing Jr. to Veronica Coffing and Mutual Credit Union, Lot 7, Bugle Ridge Subdivision.

*Carolyn Jennings Mclain to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc., Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Lot 34, Lake Park Estates No. 6 Extension.

*Melvin Hinson and Panther Lake Hunting Lodge LLC to Delta Bank, Part of Lot 5 of Section 2, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Melvin Hinson to Panther Lake Hunting Lodge LLC to Delta Bank, Part of Lots 4 and 5 of Section 2, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Lots 1 to 3 of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Justin A. Ehrgott to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 6, No City Tax Subdivision No. 1.

*Jeremy Ferguson and Anna L. Ferguson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 4, Willow Creek Subdivision No. 1.

*Mallory Grace Pratt and Jon Payton Hoffman to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 3, Lakeland Village.

*Aretha J. Segrest to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 73, Marion Park No. 4 Block A.

*Heather Jackson to Regions Bank, Part of Section 38, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Donald M. Ladd and Sharon W. Ladd to RiverHills Bank, Lot 26, Choctaw Boundary.

*Vicksburg Retail Center LLC to Mainstreet Bank, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Ciara McKnight and Charles McKnight to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Jeanette Younger to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Lot 63 and 64, Noeville.

*Terry Treadwell and Wendi Treadwell to PrimeLending, Part of Section 24C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Rett Verhine Builders LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Kevin Chase Wright and Johnnie William Wright Jr. to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 374, Openwood Plantation No. 8-E.

*Helen Wright to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 1C, Township 16 North, Rang 4 East.

 

Marriage Licenses

*John William Minor, 51, Mississippi, to Candace Miyori Macon, 35, Mississippi.

*Bryan Anthony Weismore, 34, New York, to Heaven Leigh Brewer, 26, Mississippi.

*Nolan Mack Taylor, 45, Mississippi, to Barbara A. Muirhead, 46, Mississippi.

*Henry Osueke, 46, Nigeria, to Stella Ukaoma, 46, Nigeria.

*Hunter Logan Simrall, 26, Mississippi, to Kie Ellen Purdom, 25, Mississippi.

*Harper Jarrad Farrell, 31, Jackson, Miss., to Kimberly Michelle Hamilton, 28, Cleveland, Miss.

*Zachary Michael Gardner, 27, Mississippi, to Jaden Freedom Stanbro, 24, Tokyo, Japan.

*Kimble Edward Farmer, 51, Mississippi, to Bernadeth Alcorroque Alota, 30, Philippines.

*Justin Devon Mitchell, 28, Mississippi, to Myesha Luebertha Donald, 21, Mississippi.

*Alex Joseph Monsour, 60, Louisiana, to Leslie Brooke Coffelt, 43, Mississippi.

