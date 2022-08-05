M-Braves snap skid with home win over Biloxi

PEARL — The Mississippi Braves hit it well, pitched it well, and left the ballpark feeling pretty good about life on Thursday.

Every M-Braves starter had a hit, pitcher Darius Vines struck out nine batters in seven innings, and Mississippi used a five-run fifth inning to bury Biloxi 9-4 at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves (47-52 overall, 18-12 second half) stopped a four-game losing streak to stay atop the Southern League South Division standings.

Biloxi (48-48, 14-16), the Milwaukee Brewers’ Double-A affiliate, had a three-game winning streak snapped and is four games behind the M-Braves.

Mississippi took an early 2-0 lead on an RBI double by Andrew Moritz and a solo home run by Hendrik Clementina, then blew it open with the big fifth inning.

Moritz drove in another run with a single, and two batters later Jalen Miller plated three with a double. Miller scored on a single by Vaughn Grissom, the No. 1 prospect in the Atlanta Braves’ organization, to make it 7-0.

Drew Lugbauer and Jordan Cowan hit RBI singles in the eighth inning to bring across the M-Braves’ last two runs.

Miller, Moritz, Clementina, Cowan and Riley Delgado all had two hits apiece for the M-Braves.

Corey Ray hit a solo home run and Garrett Whitley a two-run triple for Biloxi.

Vines (7-4) shut down the Shuckers throughout his stint on the mound. He scattered four hits and one walk, and did not allow a run until Ray led off the sixth inning with his homer to center field. Vines’ outing matched his longest of the season.

The M-Braves and Shuckers have three games left in their weeklong series at Trustmark Park. Games start at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:05 on Sunday.

The first 1,000 fans on Friday will receive a Brian Snitker bobblehead doll. On Saturday they’ll get a replica 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series ring, and there are also postgame fireworks.

The M-Braves will go on the road to play the Tennessee Smokies next week, and return home Aug. 16 to start a six-game series vs. Pensacola.