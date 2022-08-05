OUR OPINION: Submit your Back to School photos to The Vicksburg Post

The first day of school, for many, is the most wonderful time of the year.

It’s the day when parents look forward to returning to their routines, children look forward to seeing their friends and teachers look forward to meeting the little people whose lives they’ll help mold between now and next May. We all remember the anticipation and excitement that came with our first day of school — or perhaps we recall that inkling of dread over being away from our parents for the first time, even if it was only a few hours.

Either way, “back to school” is a season parents and children alike wish they could bottle up, to freeze time and remember the way things were at this point in their lives.

The crooked teeth, the uneven pigtails, the Spider-Man backpack and double-knotted shoes; all part of the experience that is over in the blink of an eye.

To celebrate the first day of school at Vicksburg Warren School District, The Vicksburg Post is inviting members of the community to send in their children’s first day of school pictures for the chance to appear in the newspaper and in an online photo gallery.

Please email photos, including the names of the people in them, to anna.guizerix@vicksburgpost.com. And readers, join us in wishing all students, teachers, staff members and parents in the Warren County area a safe and happy school year. We can’t see where today’s lessons will take you all tomorrow.