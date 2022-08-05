St. Al wins soccer season opener

Before school has even started, St. Aloysius has a win in the books.

Bree Butler scored three goals, and Madi Mathews had a goal and two assists as St. Al’s girls soccer team defeated Adams County Christian School 5-0 in its season opener on Thursday.

Grace Windham and Samantha Edwards each had a goal and an assist for the Lady Flashes, while Hope Baker had one assist and Madi Mathews had two.

Goal keeper Madelyn Roesch had three saves, including one on a penalty kick, to record the shutout.

St. Al will go on the road for its next game, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against Cathedral in Natchez.