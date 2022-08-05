Warren Central High School commits to enforcing district’s longtime cellphone policy

Published 11:40 am Friday, August 5, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The Vicksburg Warren School District has a policy that pertains to cell phone usage, and this week, parents of students at Warren Central High School were sent a letter making them aware this policy will be strictly enforced.

“All policies for the school district are on the website,” Director of Communications and Media Specialist of the VWSD Christi Kilroy said.

The policy Kilroy was referring to states:

The school is not the proper place to bring personal items such as radios, cameras and cell phones. Students can bring these items only if they have the administration’s permission. Exceptions may be made by the classroom teacher for instructional purposes only. Items brought without permission will be held in the principal’s office.

  • The school does not assume responsibility for the loss of personal items.
  • CD players, “walkmans”, IPods, etc. are not permitted on the school campus
  • The Vicksburg Warren School District requests that students not bring cell phones to school with them. During school hours, cell phones cannot be used and must be turned off. They cannot be seen or heard or allowed to vibrate and they must be concealed in a purse, book bag or other such enclosure.
  • Please be advised that stolen, borrowed or otherwise misplaced cell phones or other electronic devices will not be the subject of administrative intervention.
  • The consequences for violations of the cell phone policy are:

First violation: The phone will be confiscated, and a property receipt will be given to the student. The student’s parent or legal guardian will have to pick up the phone.

Second violation: One day of In-School Detention will be assigned. The phone will be confiscated, and a property receipt will be given to the student. The student’s parent or legal guardian will have to pick up the phone.

Third violation: Two to three days of ISD with confiscation of the phone and parent pick up.

Fourth violation: The student will be referred to the Discipline Review Committee.

To access information about the VWSD, visit www.vwsd.org.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author

