Vicksburg Judge Terrett reappointed to Committee on Continuing Judicial Education

Circuit Judge Toni Walker Terrett of Vicksburg was reappointed on July 20 to the Committee on Continuing Judicial Education.

Chancellor Jennifer Schloegel of Gulfport was also reappointed. Chief Justice Mike Randolph made the reappointments on recommendations of the Conference of Chancery Court Judges and the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. The two-year terms will end on July 31, 2024.

The Committee on Continuing Judicial Education exercises general supervisory authority over the administration of the Rules and Regulations for Mandatory Continuing Judicial Education and recommends rule changes to the Supreme Court. The rules govern the nature and number of mandatory judicial education hours that judges must receive before taking office and annually. The rules cover Supreme Court justices and judges of the Court of Appeals, Circuit, Chancery, County and Youth Courts, including Youth Court referees and senior status judges.

Terrett has served as a judge of the Ninth Circuit Court since January 2019. The district includes Warren, Sharkey and Issaquena counties. She was recently inducted as a Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation. She previously served as Vicksburg Municipal Judge for six years, and as Vicksburg judge pro tempore and Community Court judge for four years.

She was the coordinator of the Vicksburg Domestic Violence Victims Empowerment Program. She served as a Drug Court public defender and worked for Legal Services. She was a faculty member at Alcorn State University in the Department of Mass Communications. She began her career in journalism as news director and senior producer at the Alcorn State University radio station, WPRL-FM. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Tougaloo College, a Master of Arts degree in journalism from the University of Memphis, and a law degree from Mississippi College School of Law.

Schloegel has served as a chancellor of the Eighth Chancery Court since January 2011. She served last year on the task force which studied and made recommendations regarding Mississippi’s domestic relations laws. She practiced law for 19 years in the areas of business law, estate planning, wills and probate matters. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy from Louisiana State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law.