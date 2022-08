Porter’s Chapel Academy quarterback John Wyatt Massey threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more in a football scrimmage against Prairie View Academy on Thursday.

Porter’s Chapel will play a jamboree game at Tallulah Academy Aug. 12, with the host Trojans, Briarfield Academy and Tensas Academy participating. PCA’s season opener is Aug. 19, at home at 7 p.m., vs. Kemper Academy.