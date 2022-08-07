LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network this year

To the editor,

As Mississippi residents feel hopeful as our country continues to emerge from the pandemic, I’m calling on readers to join me in bringing those same positive feelings to cancer patients and their families.

I, for one, have been continually inspired by the work of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) in the fight against cancer for its last 20 years and every day throughout the pandemic.

I’m grateful for their dedication to fighting for others and the opportunity to support their continued work.

Each year, ACS CAN holds its annual Lights of Hope Across America ceremony to honor and remember those touched by cancer through a tribute with thousands of lit bags featuring the names of loved ones and their cancer story. After a two-year break due to COVID-19, ACS CAN team members will again travel to Washington to meet with Legislators.

And, the lights will be displayed and the Hope Walk will take place around the Constitution Gardens on Sept. 12, highlighting the importance of this lifesaving work.

I invite and encourage you to help us show the world that even through a pandemic, cancer doesn’t stop, so neither will we. To dedicate a Lights of Hope bag to be taken to Washington and included in the display, please visit http://action.fightcancer.org/ goto/PearlCarter or call 601-415-9366.

Sincerely,

Pearl W. Carter

Volunteer, 2nd Congressional District ACT! Lead

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)

Vicksburg, Miss.