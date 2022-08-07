VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Kara Doiron devoted to the YMCA community

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Kara Doiron, who volunteers at the Vicksburg YMCA. Kara is originally from Vicksburg, however, she has lived in South Carolina, Greenville, Miss. and Ocean Springs, Miss. The Doiron family moved back to Vicksburg seven years ago. For 18 years Kara was a stay-at-home mom but now she works as a therapist at Warren-Yazoo Behavioral Health.

“She is a crucial part of my work, and if someone considers me a success, it truly is because she supports me completely, and helps in a multitude of ways,” said Phillip Dorion, Kara’s husband, the Executive Director of Vicksburg YMCA.

How do you volunteer at the YMCA?

In each community we have lived in, I have volunteered at the YMCA by developing and running programs while working side by side with my husband, Phillip. The programs I helped develop while here in Vicksburg are the Warner-Tully Camps, Father-Daughter Valentines Date, YMCA Christian Values Conference for teens and Capital Campaign Events.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

My favorite memory each year is watching the impact the Christian Values Conference, held at the Blue Ridge YMCA has on teens. The change in each one of these kids from Sunday to Thursday is remarkable.

What are your main tasks while putting these events together?

I have always been involved in the planning, promoting and execution of each program and event for the YMCA.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

I have learned the true value of service through the volunteer work I have done with the YMCA. Working with teens is a passion of mine and being a part of something as meaningful as personal and spiritual growth in teens while following the mission of the YMCA is so special. I feel truly blessed to share this experience with my kids and my husband.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.