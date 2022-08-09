Ernestine Parson

Ms. Ernestine Parson passed away on August 5, 2022, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 77.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Vicksburg Convention Center with Reverend Phillip Burks officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Lakeview Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.

 

