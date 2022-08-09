Lisa Renee Johnson passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Cancer Treatment Center of America Atlanta, Ga campus at the age of 56.

Lisa is a 1984 graduate of Warren Central High School and was crowned Les Sours Charmantes Miss Debutante the same year. Lisa was among the first African American students to study dance at Debra Franco’s School of Dance in Vicksburg. Lisa would continue dance after high school. She was a majorette with Central State University’s Marching Band and Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands.

Lisa expressed an interest in mass communications and Mr. Willie Glasper afforded Lisa an opportunity to further develop that interest by extending an opportunity for her to become a radio personality at WQVC radio station of Vicksburg. Lisa would continue to pursue her interest at Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio and later graduate from Tennessee State University, Nashville, TN with a Bachelors in Mass Communication in 1989. She earned a Masters in Mass Communication from Southern University, Baton, Rouge, LA in 1992. Most recently, Lisa was a Ph.D. candidate in Higher Education at Jackson State University.

Lisa was active in various local organizations over the years. She was a member of Les Soeurs Charmantes Social & Civic Club and Vicksburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Lisa has also been a lifelong member of Mt. Zion M.B. Church.

Lisa was employed with Jackson State University’s Department of Urban and Regional Planning where she served as a Student Development Coordinator/Publicist.

Lisa is the daughter of Coach Morris Johnson and (late) Johnnie Bernice Coleman Johnson of Vicksburg and Granddaughter of the late Percy and Merinda Coleman of Vicksburg. Lisa was the oldest of three daughters and is survived by her Father and Sisters, Dr. Kay Johnson of Atlanta, GA and Regina Johnson of Vicksburg; aunts Shirley Harris of Vicksburg, Jeanie Coleman-Washington (Robert) of Jackson, MS, Catherine Smith (Shelby Brown) of Atlanta, GA, Mary Johnson and Carrie Johnson both of Chicago, IL; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services celebrating Lisa’s life will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Travelers Rest Baptist Church with Rev Johnny Williams of Mt. Zion M.B. Church serving as officiant. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home 1 until 7 p.m. Family/Friends hour is scheduled for 5 p.m. and Vicksburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated Omega-Omega Service will begin at 6:13 p.m.