Melvin Ragan
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Mount Zion M.B. Church in Redwood. Interment will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the family present from 6 until 7 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
Mr. Ragan, a lifelong resident of Redwood, passed away on August 5, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ora Lee Brown Ragan; a daughter, Rhonda Ragan; a son, Coleman Ragan; his parents, Gabriel Ragan and Mary Branch; three brothers, and six sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Melvin Allen Ragan and Lewis Ragan, both of Vicksburg; three daughters, Jacqueline Ragan and Earnestine Ragan Sisney, both of Vicksburg, and Shirley Ragan Torregano of Slidell. LA; two sisters, Lela Lewis and Cora Foster, both of Redwood, 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and a number of other relatives and friends.