Reverend James Sheard passed away on August 5, 2022, at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, MS at the age of 85.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at King Solomon Baptist Church with Reverend Reginald Bernard officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at King Solomon Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.