RJ Young announces acquisition of Vicksburg-based Unitech

RJ Young, an industry-leading business technology solutions provider, recently announced its acquisition of Unitech, a Vicksburg-based dealer of digital imaging systems, including multifunctional devices that have the capability to copy, print, fax and scan.

Unitech’s seven employees will join the 650-plus RJ Young team members. All operations, area offices and team members will remain local.

The acquisition marks RJ Young’s fourth transaction in 2022 and 12th in the past five years. The latter is part of the company’s aim to expand its technology services into the Vicksburg area.

“When we started Unitech 38 years ago, we made it our priority to value our customer and employee relationships and provide our customers with the highest quality customer service,” said Unitech’s vice president Amy Stone. “We are excited about teaming with RJ Young to continue providing exceptional service and technology solutions that power businesses in Mississippi and the Southeast.”

Unitech’s success is directly tied to the success and satisfaction of its customers. They are a true business partner — by customizing solutions to support your business requirements. Unitech’s goal is to be the only source businesses will need to align imaging technology solutions with their unique business needs.

“At RJ Young, we have always admired the way Unitech has been able to deliver the same superior quality of service that we also strive for,” said RJ Young’s president and CEO Chip Crunk. “The partnership with Unitech will allow us to bring additional technology services to the Vicksburg area and beyond.”

Since the launch of RJ Young’s technology vertical in 2019, the company has grown that side of the business by 360 percent. Last year, RJ Young introduced the Modern Office — the company’s concept of being a one-stop for technology solutions — in response to the market’s evolving needs amid workplace shifts initiated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who would like to learn more about the partnership and how it can benefit their organization can reach out to info@rjyoung.com.