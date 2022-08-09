Mr. Willie C. Williams passed away on August 2, 2022, at his home at the age of 78.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Johnnie Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 until 6 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Lakeview Funeral Home.