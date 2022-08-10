Larry Thomas

Funeral services for Larry Thomas, 62, will be at noon on Saturday, August 13 at Christian Light MB Church, Anguilla. The burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Anguilla. Pastor Thomas D. Wicks will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday, August 13 at the church. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mr. Thomas died on August 3, 2022 at Delta Health- The Medical Center, Greenville.

