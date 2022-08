Funeral services for Mary Alice Smith, 75, will be at noon on Saturday, August 13 at Mt. Zion MB Church, Cary. Pastor Travis Gully will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 12 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Smith died on August 1, 2022 at her home in Rolling Fork, MS.