MSU student newscast brings home top regional award

STARKVILLE —Mississippi State University’s student-produced weekly newscast, “Take 30 News,” is the winner of a Best Newscast award from the Student Production Awards presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Southeast Chapter.

“Take 30 News” — produced entirely by MSU students — received the top prize from the NATAS Southeast Chapter for their “pursuit of excellence in television journalism” displayed in a production from this spring.

“How exciting for the students and what a testament to their hard work,” said Chris Misun, “Take 30 News” co-advisor and MSU broadcast instructor in the Department of Communication. “We are beyond proud of their progress throughout the semester to earn this achievement.”

Victoria Baily, an MSU broadcast instructor, is the lead advisor.

Misun added, “As advisors, it is a proud moment to observe and guide the students through the challenging landscape of putting all the different components together to produce a quality newscast that is award-worthy. I cannot say enough how rewarding it is to be in the room with these amazing students and see their hard work recognized on such a grand stage.”

The nominated broadcast featured current MSU graduate student Kristina Balentine, a native of Smithville, Ark. She was joined by recent MSU graduates Chloe Abernathy of Gordo, Ala.; Ethan Eargle of Summerville, S.C.; Hope Lee of Vicksburg; Ross McLeod of Brandon; Garner Montgomery of Starkville and Allen Pegues of Tupelo.

Terry Likes, professor and head of the Department of Communication, said, “Given this is the same organization that awards Southeast Emmy’s to media professionals, this accomplishment offers the external validation which shows our faculty are achieving best practices in teaching. The volume of awards and accolades our students have received in recent years is a testament to the quality of instruction of our faculty.”

NATAS is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. Membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the U.S.