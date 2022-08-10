VICKSBURG 200: Bicentennial Committee announces beginning stages for city’s landmark anniversary

Vicksburgers need to prepare for a grand celebration, as 2025 marks the city’s bicentennial year.

Already, the Vicksburg 200 committee is forming to plan a year-long celebration for the occasion. The committee held a press conference Wednesday morning at the Mississippi Welcome Center to announce the beginning stages for the landmark event.

“What a celebration and what a commemoration when you can stand before the mighty Mississippi and celebrate 200 years of existing,” said Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

The committee members announced their intentions for the year-long celebration by developing educational opportunities to teach others the rich and diverse culture and history of Vicksburg. They also plan on scheduling art, performance and culinary events featuring local residents to entertain and highlight the tremendous talent found in Vicksburg.

“Jan. 29 is the big day, it is the commemoration day, but what the team has planned is year-long activities and even some things leading up to the celebration,” said Lorelei Books owner Kelle Barfield. “We are hoping to partner with groups and performers to heighten the quality of life to an already great city rich with performance arts and so forth.”

Not only does the committee want to highlight Vicksuburg’s creative and artistic side; but it also wants to incorporate civic projects by community groups, churches and youth groups to add to the celebration experience.

“Today we extend an invitation to any groups, individuals, and anybody who has a good idea for celebration whether it’s a year-long or single event,” Barfield said.

Anyone can send in their ideas for the bicentennial celebration by emailing Vicksburg200@gmail.com.

The committee also announced a Vicksburg 200 logo design contest that allows anyone with an artistic ability to design a logo that will be used for the entire bicentennial celebration. Once all entries are submitted, the committee will narrow down the selection and then have the public vote for their favorite. All entries must be made before Sept. 15. For more details about the contest, visit Vicksburg.org.

“We want it sharp, we want it exciting, we want it colorful — so get out your pen, pad and whatever you use and send in your logo designs,” Barfield said.

Members of the Vicksburg 200 committee include Anne Elizabeth Buys, Chamber of Commerce staff and committee organizer; Walter Osborne, Clerk for the city of Vicksburg; Pablo Diaz, President and CEO of the Vicksburg Warren Partnership; Laura Beth Strickland, Executive Director of Visit Vicksburg; Erin Southard, Executive Director of Vicksburg Convention Center; Kim Hopkins, Executive Director of Vicksburg Main Street; Bess Averett, Executive Director of Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign; Linda Fondren, founder and Executive Director of Catfish Row Museum and Kelle Barfield, owner of Lorelei Books.

“We are excited about this celebration because it will bridge the past and the future. This committee’s focus will be to plan events bringing inspiration and confidence to our city — values every town desperately needs today,” Fondren said.

To quickly access information about the Vicksburg 200 Logo Contest, scan the QR Code below: