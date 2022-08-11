Auto burglaries reported at Eagle Lake, public’s help requested to ID suspect

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday morning in response to several recent auto burglaries that have been reported in the Eagle Lake community.

According to a social media post by one Eagle Lake resident, one vehicle was ransacked and the suspect allegedly defecated onto the tire of a nearby recreational vehicle.

If anyone has video footage or observed a suspicious vehicle or person in the area on Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office is urging them to contact investigators at 601-636-1761.

If you prefer to remain anonymous and have information that leads to an arrest or recovered property, please contact Central MS CrimeStoppers. Your information may qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.