Auto burglaries reported at Eagle Lake, public’s help requested to ID suspect

Published 11:51 am Thursday, August 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday morning in response to several recent auto burglaries that have been reported in the Eagle Lake community.

According to a social media post by one Eagle Lake resident, one vehicle was ransacked and the suspect allegedly defecated onto the tire of a nearby recreational vehicle.

If anyone has video footage or observed a suspicious vehicle or person in the area on Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office is urging them to contact investigators at 601-636-1761.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

If you prefer to remain anonymous and have information that leads to an arrest or recovered property, please contact Central MS CrimeStoppers. Your information may qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

More Crime

Former Tallulah volunteer firefighter arrested for simple arson

One arrested in connection with string of auto burglaries in Warren County

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man found with stolen, spray-painted F-150

Two suspects in Warren County meth lab bust appear in court

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Are you concerned about Monkeypox in the Warren County area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...