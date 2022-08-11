Louis Dunbar Jr.

Published 2:43 pm Thursday, August 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mr. Louis Dunbar Jr. passed away on August 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 80 . Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church with Pastor Elder John Armstrong Sr. officiating. The burial will follow at Vidalia Cemetery with the direction of Rollins Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Mt. Carmel Baptist and a viewing on August 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the same location.

