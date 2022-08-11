Merit Health Medical Group welcomes Dr. Kimberly Zachow to Vicksburg
Published 11:45 am Thursday, August 11, 2022
Merit Health Medical Group in Vicksburg recently announced an addition its medical staff, Dr. Kimberly Zachow, Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN).
Zachow joins the group from El Paso, Texas, where she completed her OB/GYN residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She received her Doctor of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
“While in medical school, I realized that OB/GYN mixed everything I loved about medicine into one specialty,” Zachow said when asked why she chose OB/GYN. “OB/GYN contains surgery, which I’ve always enjoyed, along with patient care, continuity and women’s healthcare, something that has always been important to me. OB/GYN allows me to follow patients throughout their lives in a way that other specialties might not.”
OB/GYN services include, but are not limited to:
- Routine women’s health exams and physicals
- Prenatal care
- Robotic surgery
- Menstrual and hormonal treatment
- Contraception management
- Family planning
- Colposcopy
Zachow is now accepting patients and her office is located in the Merit Health Medical Group OB/GYN clinic on the 1st floor of Merit Health River Region, 2100 Hwy 61 North. To schedule an appointment, call 601-883-6030.