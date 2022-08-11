Merit Health Medical Group welcomes Dr. Kimberly Zachow to Vicksburg

Merit Health Medical Group in Vicksburg recently announced an addition its medical staff, Dr. Kimberly Zachow, Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN).

Zachow joins the group from El Paso, Texas, where she completed her OB/GYN residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She received her Doctor of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

“While in medical school, I realized that OB/GYN mixed everything I loved about medicine into one specialty,” Zachow said when asked why she chose OB/GYN. “OB/GYN contains surgery, which I’ve always enjoyed, along with patient care, continuity and women’s healthcare, something that has always been important to me. OB/GYN allows me to follow patients throughout their lives in a way that other specialties might not.”

OB/GYN services include, but are not limited to:

Routine women’s health exams and physicals

Prenatal care

Robotic surgery

Menstrual and hormonal treatment

Contraception management

Family planning

Colposcopy

Zachow is now accepting patients and her office is located in the Merit Health Medical Group OB/GYN clinic on the 1st floor of Merit Health River Region, 2100 Hwy 61 North. To schedule an appointment, call 601-883-6030.