Merit Health Medical Group welcomes Dr. Kimberly Zachow to Vicksburg

Published 11:45 am Thursday, August 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

Merit Health Medical Group in Vicksburg recently announced an addition its medical staff, Dr. Kimberly Zachow, Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN).

Zachow joins the group from El Paso, Texas, where she completed her OB/GYN residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She received her Doctor of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

“While in medical school, I realized that OB/GYN mixed everything I loved about medicine into one specialty,” Zachow said when asked why she chose OB/GYN. “OB/GYN contains surgery, which I’ve always enjoyed, along with patient care, continuity and women’s healthcare, something that has always been important to me. OB/GYN allows me to follow patients throughout their lives in a way that other specialties might not.”

OB/GYN services include, but are not limited to:

  • Routine women’s health exams and physicals
  • Prenatal care
  • Robotic surgery
  • Menstrual and hormonal treatment
  • Contraception management
  • Family planning
  • Colposcopy

Zachow is now accepting patients and her office is located in the Merit Health Medical Group OB/GYN clinic on the 1st floor of Merit Health River Region, 2100 Hwy 61 North. To schedule an appointment, call 601-883-6030.

