Warren County Land Records August 1 to August 8

Published 1:11 pm Thursday, August 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Aug. 1 to Aug. 8.

Warranty Deeds

*Tommie L. Clarkson to Caleb and Samantha Ashley, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Michael Strayer and Kenneth Strayer to Beto Homes LLC, Part of Lot 253, Vicksburg Proper Block 1-65.

*Yvonne F. Bryant to William Scott Crozier and Tracey Lynne Crozier, Lot 1, Maywood Terrace No. 5.

*Cim Eye LLC to Diversify Vicksburg, LLC, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Suzanne Cockrell and Paul A. Mullins and Melissa D. Mullins, Section 21, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Lot B Resurvey.

*George R. Crist Sr. to Austin Lafleur Watt and Tara Elaine Watt, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*CTM Eye LLC to Diversify Vicksburg LLC, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Donald Parker Newell Jones LLC to Thomas Clinton Hamilton and Dana Daigre Hamilton, Part of Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 41, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 42, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*EZ Holdings LLC to Lester Y. Moody, Trustee, Joan M. Moody, Trustee, and Young Moss Family Trust Agreement, Part of Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Louise P. Hall (By Poa) to Randall W. Mauck, Part of Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Raymond N. Hamel to Kevin Laxson, Block 4, Lot 25, Lightcap Place No. 1.

*Was LLC to Hayes Properties of Vicksburg and Gregory E. Hayes, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Part of Lot 17, Broadmoor Subdivision.

*Kingdom Management Group LLC to Felix Johnson, Lot 143, Warrenton Height No. 2 Part A.

*Larry L. Key to Jillian E. Taylor, Lot 38, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 3.

*Doris Kay Murrell and Chandria Lakay Murrell, Part of Lot 185, Speeds; Part of Lot 186, Speeds.

*Jonathan E. Ross and Jennifer J. Ross to Ted E. Oliver and Alyssa Oliver, Part of Section 2, Township 13 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 3, Township 13 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 4, Township 13 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 19, Township 13 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 43, Township 13 North, Range 3 East.

*Alicia Ann Souza Pope and Patrick Leon Pope to Cassandra Reed; Lot 34, Lake Park Estates No. 6.

*Anita G. Ransbottom to Marcus Dupree Shorter and Lakishia De’Onne Shorter, Lot 15, Fairways Subdivision Part 10.

*Paul Taylor and Holly Taylor to James A. Wooten and Jeffery B. Wooten, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

 

Deeds of Trust 

*Denetra Adams to Carrington Mortgage Services, Lot 168 and 169, Enchanted Hills No. 4.

*Caleb Ashley and Samantha Ashley to First Commercial Bank, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*W. Samuel Ashley to Delta Bank, Lot 6, Woodlands.

*James A. Wooten and Jeffery B. Wooten to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Felix Johnson to Cadence Bank, Lot 143, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part A.

*Mannish Ford to Cadence Bank, Lot 24 and 25, Southside.

*Charles Donald Pulpwood Inc. to Guaranty Bank & Trust Company, Part of Section 7, Township 6 North, Range 4 West.

*Portachapel Development LLP to Robert G. Ellis (Trustee) and Richard Cowart Jr., Lot 1 to 7, Cherrybark Subdivision.

*George R. Crist Sr. to Austin Lafleur Watt and Tara Elaine Watt, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*William Scott Crozier and Tracey Lynne Crozier and Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 1, Maywood Terrace No. 5.

*Diversify Vicksburg LLC to CTM Eye LLC, Lots 59 and 74, Folkes Addition.

*Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Georgette Latrice Dee, Lot 12, Rollingwood Subdivision.

*Diversify Vicksburg LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Kevin Laxson to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Block 4, Lot 25, Lightcap Place No. 1.

*Fix Pads Holding LLC to RAC Real Estate Acquisition Corporation, Part of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Fix Pads Holding LLC to RAC Real Estate Acquisition Corporation, Lots 29 and 30, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 2.

*Thomas Clinton Hamilton to Dana Daigre Hamilton, Part of Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 41, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 42, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Hayes Properties of Vicksburg LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Gerald L. Williams to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 130, Greenbrier Subdivision.

*Alora (M) McGriggs to Lawrence (Eugene) McGriggs to 21st Mortgage Corporation, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Casandra Reed to Mortgage Research Center LLC DBA and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 38, Lake Park Estates No. 6.

*Perry Real Estate LLC to Southern Investments Funding LLC, Lot 10, Hamilton Heights No. 2.

*Marvin J. Petro and Kisha Petro to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 31 and Part of Lot 32, Fairways Subdivision Part 8.

*Jillian E. Taylor to RiverHills Bank, Lot 38, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 3.

*Marcus Dupree Shorter and Lakishia De’Onne Shorter to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 15, Fairways Subdivision Part 10.

 

Marriage Licenses

*Rebecca Anne Erekson, 19, Mississippi, to Charleen Elizabeth Dixion-Calixto, 19, New York.

*Marvin Joe Wooley, 80, Mississippi, to Eunice Faye Nielsen, 69, Mississippi.

*Frederick Jamale Clark, 31, Mississippi, to Cynthia Patrice Hill, 31, Mississippi.

*Timothy Lanier Strong, 32, Vicksburg, to Jessica Resha Miller, 28, Vicksburg.

*Henry Clay Wilson, 69, Mississippi, to Vivian Jean Jeffery, 69, Mississippi.

 

