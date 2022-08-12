Ameristar Casino & Hotel opens Supercharger station for electric vehicles
Published 9:45 am Friday, August 12, 2022
- Tesla Superchargers line the south end of the Ameristar Hotel & Casino. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)
As a major thoroughfare of the I-20 corridor, Vicksburg has been added to Tesla’s global network with the installation of a Supercharger station at the Ameristar Casino & Hotel property.
To celebrate Vicksburg’s newest amenity, a ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the casino property, 4116 Washington St.
“We are excited to bring it (the Tesla Supercharger stations) into town and to put Vicksburg on the Tesla map,” Ameristar director of finance Zachary Bergman said.
The Tesla, which is an electric vehicle designed to be eco-friendly and emission-free, has been growing in popularity for years with Vicksburg now becoming one of more than 35,000 Supercharger locations for the high-tech rides.
The 12 Supercharging stations at Ameristar have been installed on the south side of the property, but for those needing to find a charging location, Bergman said, once a charging station location has been added it automatically updates on the Teslas’ GPS and navigation systems. The Vicksburg Superchargers went “live” on Aug. 9.
In addition to the ribbon cutting, Bergman said, “From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. we are having a Tesla event, so the Tesla owner club members of Mississippi and Louisiana will be coming to the property with all of their Teslas and will be parked out in the parking lot by the Supercharger stations.”
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
