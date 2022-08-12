Ameristar Casino & Hotel opens Supercharger station for electric vehicles

As a major thoroughfare of the I-20 corridor, Vicksburg has been added to Tesla’s global network with the installation of a Supercharger station at the Ameristar Casino & Hotel property.

To celebrate Vicksburg’s newest amenity, a ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the casino property, 4116 Washington St.

“We are excited to bring it (the Tesla Supercharger stations) into town and to put Vicksburg on the Tesla map,” Ameristar director of finance Zachary Bergman said.

The Tesla, which is an electric vehicle designed to be eco-friendly and emission-free, has been growing in popularity for years with Vicksburg now becoming one of more than 35,000 Supercharger locations for the high-tech rides.

The 12 Supercharging stations at Ameristar have been installed on the south side of the property, but for those needing to find a charging location, Bergman said, once a charging station location has been added it automatically updates on the Teslas’ GPS and navigation systems. The Vicksburg Superchargers went “live” on Aug. 9.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, Bergman said, “From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. we are having a Tesla event, so the Tesla owner club members of Mississippi and Louisiana will be coming to the property with all of their Teslas and will be parked out in the parking lot by the Supercharger stations.”