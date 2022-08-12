Bertha R. Scheaffer

Funeral services for Bertha R. Scheaffer are to be held on Sunday, August 14 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Reverend Ronnie Ford officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 13 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the funeral home with facial coverings required inside the building.

 

Bertha R. Scheaffer passed away on Monday, August 8 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was 66.  

She was preceded in death by her parents Rev. James and Bertha Swartz Tolliver; her husband Charles Scheaffer; and daughter Malinda Tolliver; her brother Willie Tolliver and Aleck Tolliver and sister Margaret Ford.

 

She is survived by her brother James Tolliver; and her sisters Annie Tolliver and Sheral Tolliver all of Vicksburg; a granddaughter Brianna Tolliver; and grandson Randy Tolliver and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

 

