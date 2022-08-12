City of Vicksburg declares emergency to fix lift station

Published 11:31 am Friday, August 12, 2022

By John Surratt

Problems with a sewer lift station on Paxton Road have forced the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen to declare an emergency to repair the pump and get the station functioning.

The board approved the emergency declaration on Wednesday. Declaring the emergency allows the city to hire a contractor without having to go through the bid process, which may delay repairs to the station.

Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said the machinery in the station, which was installed in the 1970s, “Is worn out; all the concrete is broken on the bottom of it. We just found out about the problem.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

He said the parts are available to repair the station, but the city does not have the ability to repair the concrete around the pump and will have to hire a contractor to repair the concrete, “and then we can get it put back together.”

The lift station is used to help move sewage to the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Rifle Range Road. Van Norman said the station serves the Vicksburg Housing Authority property on Paxton Road. He said the city is presently bypassing the station until it can be repaired.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Vicksburg native completes AmeriCorps training for Southern Region

Ameristar Casino & Hotel opens Supercharger station for electric vehicles

VICKSBURG FACTS: Margaret Hunt Brisbane, a Vicksburg poet

Porter’s Chapel Academy celebrates first day of school

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Are you concerned about Monkeypox in the Warren County area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...