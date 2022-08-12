OUR OPINION: Vicksburg’s Bicentennial an opportunity to revitalize the city

The “Vicksburg 200” announcement this week brought with it a sense of excitement and anticipation as we begin preparations for our city’s bicentennial.

Even though it’s two-and-a-half years away, it’s never too early to start planning a celebration this big. Vicksburg’s history surpasses race, ideology, religion and status. We have so many stories to share as a people, and this milestone is the perfect time to do so.

The Vicksburg 200 committee is rightfully deserving of praise and recognition for setting these wheels in motion, but their work is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s going to take each and every one of us buying into the theme and doing our part to promote our city.

Vicksburg’s bicentennial is so much more than an anniversary. It’s an expansion of what makes our city great and an opportunity to make improvements across the board.

It’s also a chance to show visitors and residents alike the many ways Vicksburg’s history extends beyond its role in the Civil War.

The Vicksburg area as a whole has generated some of the state’s finest political leaders. It’s a hub for creative arts, from Blues music to painting and everything in between. Our area boasts dozens of small businesses both new and old, many of which have stayed in the same family for decades. We’re known for our wide array of culinary masterpieces, from the humble Vicksburg Tomato Sandwich all the way to some of the best Delta-style tamales you can get your hands on.

Vicksburg as a whole is a treasure waiting to be discovered.

We love our city, and want others to see the beauty in it, too. So as preparations for Vicksburg 200 continue, please consider how you can do your part to make the River City a better place to visit and live. Submit a logo design. Offer to host an event. Volunteer your services. Contribute ideas. Simply clean up litter on your block. Two hundred years is something to be proud of — let’s embrace it.