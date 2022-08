St. Aloysius football player Damien Reeves had 10 tackles and 50 rushing yards in a pair of preseason jamboree games against East Rankin Academy and Central Hinds on Thursday. St. Al and East Rankin played to a scoreless tie, and Central Hinds won 8-0 in the two two-quarter games.

St. Al will play its regular-season opener on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m., at home against Park Place Christian Academy.