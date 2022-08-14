Softball roundup: PCA rolls to a win, St. Al takes two of three at tournament

Porter’s Chapel Academy experiences some highs and lows Saturday at the Indianola Academy tournament.

Markey Bufkin went 3-for-3 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored as the Lady Eagles hammered Heritage Academy 17-1 in their second of three games at the Indianola Academy tournament.

PCA sent 14 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning to turn the game into a laugher right away. Bufkin, Emily Muirhead, Jaycee Vines and Natalie Cantin all had RBI singles.

Vines finished 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Murihead and Emily Phillipson drove in two runs apiece, while Cantin was 2-for-2 with one RBI and three runs scored.

The rout of Heritage was the high point of the day for the Lady Eagles (3-5). They were no-hit in an 8-1 loss to Calhoun Academy and also lost 6-3 to Indianola Academy.

Audrey Carraway, Muirhead and Allison Blackmon all had RBIs against Indianola. Pitcher Sophie Masterson had three strikeouts and did not allow a run in 1 1/3 innings.

PCA will play at Manchester Academy Monday at 6:15 p.m.

Lady Flashes go 2-1

at Indianola tournament

St. Aloysius also played in the Indianola Academy tournament on Saturday and won two of its three games.

The Lady Flashes defeated the host school 7-2 and 5-3, but lost 6-0 to Washington School in their other game.

Kyleigh Cooper had two hits and one RBI in the 7-2 win over Indianola, and another RBI single in the 5-3 victory. Maddy McSherry also had three hits and two RBIs combined in the two games.

Cooper had seven strikeouts in four innings pitched in the loss to Washington.

St. Al’s next game is Monday at home, against Madison-St. Joseph. The junior varsity will play at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:30 p.m.