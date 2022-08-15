9-year-old missing from Jasper County

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 9-year-old

Josh Braiden Smith of Bay Springs, Jasper County, Miss.

Smith is described as a white male, four feet three inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with

brown eyes and brown hair. He may be accompanied by his mother.

The vehicle being used is a 2005 gray Nissan Armada bearing MS license plate JAB6759. The vehicle was

last seen traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Josh Braiden Smith, his mother, or the vehicle,

contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.