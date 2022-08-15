James Daniel Hobson Jr. passed away peacefully early Monday morning at River Region Hospital in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Jim was born on July 25, 1947, in Memphis, Tennessee to James Daniel Hobson and Ruth Sessums Hobson. Jim briefly lived in Walnut, Mississippi before settling in Jackson, Mississippi. Jim attended Murrah High School and played football for the legendary Jack Carlisle. Jim graduated from Murrah High School in 1965 and later attended Mississippi State University.

Jim started his career working in the Trust Department at Deposit Guaranty in Jackson where he would meet his wife of 53 years, Kay Varner. Together Jim and Kay raised two children, Jay Hobson and Joe Hobson.

Jim’s career in real estate started in January of 1974 as the Administrator and Chief Investigator of the Mississippi Real Estate Commission in Jackson. During this time Jim oversaw the redesign of the broker’s license exam and the state salesperson license exam. Both exams were re-written to bring the exams up-to-date and to provide a higher degree of real estate knowledge to pass the exams. The new exams helped to produce more knowledgeable and professional realtor associates and brokers in Mississippi. During his time at the commission, Jim worked alongside the late Mr. Harry Joachim to advance a bill in the legislature to have the real estate license law amended to include for the first time ever continuing education requirements for licensees.

Jim served as the President of the Jackson Jaycees in 1977 and was also an active member of the Vicksburg Jaycees. This experience led to Jim and his wife Kay becoming involved and participating in many community leadership roles with different community organizations such as the March of Dimes, United Way, Salvation Army, and the Miss Mississippi Pageant.

In late 1977, Jim moved to Vicksburg to join his father-in-law Joe Varner at “Varner Real Estate” and to start Jim Hobson Builders. In 1983, Jim served as President of the Vicksburg Warren County Board of Realtors. During that time, Jim and a committee of Realtors worked to select the land and build the first standalone office building for the Vicksburg Warren County Board of Realtors. In 1993, Jim had the honor to serve as the State President of the Mississippi Association of Realtors. While serving as President, Jim worked closely with other influential Realtors to help begin the process of building an office building for the Mississippi Association of Realtors. The Mississippi Association of Realtors currently occupies that building which was opened and dedicated in 1995.

Jim was a believer in helping to set an example of the importance of service to his fellow Mississippi Realtor members by serving in one form or another at the local, state, and national scene for nearly 50 years. Jim served as the Legislative Chairman of the Mississippi Association of Realtors for eight years and as the Mississippi Association of Realtors – Realtors Political Action Committee Chairman for two years and served as a Director for one year for the National Association of Realtors. During these years, Jim and his fellow committee members helped to introduce and push through the state legislature many of today’s laws that have benefitted, protected and helped grow the real estate profession in Mississippi. Throughout Jim’s career, he helped develop several neighborhoods throughout Vicksburg and Warren County such as Walnut Cove, Acadia Hills, Acadia Ridge, Falcon Ridge and Audubon Hills. Jim also served as President of the Warren County Home Builders Association and was appointed for two terms by Governor Haley Barbour to serve on the Mississippi State Board of Contractors.

Jim has been recognized for his contributions to the real estate profession by his peers by being awarded the Vicksburg Warren County Realtor of the Year Award in 1981, the Mississippi Association of Realtors- Realtor of the Year Award in 1983, and for the second time in 2012 as the Vicksburg Warren County Realtor of the Year. In January of 2020, Jim was awarded Realtor Emeritus from the National Association of Realtors for serving as a national director for the National Association of Realtors and for having been a Realtor member for over 40 years.

Jim was a lifelong fan of the Mississippi State University Bulldogs and the New Orleans Saints, loved playing golf and never missed a chance to get into a good card game. Jim will be greatly missed by his family and many lifelong friends he made here in Vicksburg and throughout Mississippi. Jim was predeceased by his parents, James Daniel Hobson and Ruth Sessums Hobson. He is survived by his wife, Kay Varner Hobson, two sons, James Daniel Hobson III (Salli) and Joseph Varner Hobson (Victoria); four grandchildren, Clark Campbell Hobson, Mallory Louise Hobson, McKenley Elizabeth Hobson and Jackson Bennett Hobson.

There will be a celebration of life service at Glenwood Funeral Home located at 145 US-80, Vicksburg, Mississippi on Thursday, August 18, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Pallbearers are Mack Varner, Alex Monsour, Mike Chaney, George McMillin, Daryl Hollingsworth and Paul Campbell. Honorary pallbearers are John Kamman, Emmett Atwood, Eddie Monsour and Pete Buford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 55634, Jackson MS 39296-5634 or the Vicksburg Warren Humane Society, 6600 Hwy 61 South, Vicksburg, MS 39180.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support during this time and especially thanks Dr. Sam Pierce and his staff at Medical Associates of Vicksburg and the caregivers and nurses at River Region Hospital.