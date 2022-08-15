Little Miss Vicksburg Madison Grace Sullivan competes for state title

Little Miss Vicksburg Madison Grace Sullivan will be a contestant in the state-wide Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant finals in Vicksburg on Sept. 24-25.

Sullivan is the daughter of Megan Sullivan and Marcus Wilson. Contestants ages zero to 11 years old will compete in the state finals to win one of the coveted titles of Little Miss or Mr. Magnolia State.

This pageant is unique; the children do not wear glitzed-out pageant attire or anything fake, such as hair, spray tans, etc. The winners of each division will receive a $1,000 cash scholarship for their future educations.

The pageant competition will begin Saturday, Sept. 24. To support your hometown contestant, you may visit the “Miss Mississippi State Pageant Facebook Page” or website www.missmagnolistate.com and vote for your favorite contestant for the People’s Choice Award between Sept. 1 to 24.