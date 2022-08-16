Vicksburg man killed when struck by vehicle being chased by police

A Vicksburg man was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that was being chased by Pearl and Flowood Police units.

Steven Pearson, 47 of Vicksburg, is the victim according to the Rankin County Coroner’s office.

A Pearl Officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2009 Silver Infiniti near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and U.S. Highway 80 at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The vehicle, driven by Ryan Irwin, 29 of Brandon, took off at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 80 and turned north on Highway 468/Flowood Drive. The Pearl officer continued pursuit and the Flowood Police Department was notified and joined the pursuit in their city limits.

Irwin continued eastbound on Flowood Dr., crossing over Airport Road. Irwin pulled the Infiniti into the parking lot behind the Academy Sports store on Flowood Drive. The Pearl officer pulled in where the vehicle had stopped, exited his patrol car and held Irwin at gunpoint ordering him to exit the vehicle. Irwin did not comply, backed his vehicle up and sped back out onto Flowood Drive. Flowood officers continued the pursuit a short distance when Irwin struck Pearson who was on his motorcycle at the intersection of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive.

Pearson was transported to Merit Health Hospital in Flowood where he died.

Irwin was taken into custody and is charged with felony fleeing resulting in death. He is being held without bond in the Rankin County Detention Center.

After he was taken into custody, officers found Irwin was driving with a suspended license, no insurance and has felony convictions at the federal and state levels.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and reconstruction of the incident.