Vicksburg man killed when struck by vehicle being chased by police

Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, August 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Vicksburg man was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that was being chased by Pearl and Flowood Police units.

Steven Pearson, 47 of Vicksburg, is the victim according to the Rankin County Coroner’s office.

A Pearl Officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2009 Silver Infiniti near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and U.S. Highway 80 at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The vehicle, driven by Ryan Irwin, 29 of Brandon, took off at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 80 and turned north on Highway 468/Flowood Drive. The Pearl officer continued pursuit and the Flowood Police Department was notified and joined the pursuit in their city limits.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Irwin continued eastbound on Flowood Dr., crossing over Airport Road. Irwin pulled the Infiniti into the parking lot behind the Academy Sports store on Flowood Drive. The Pearl officer pulled in where the vehicle had stopped, exited his patrol car and held Irwin at gunpoint ordering him to exit the vehicle. Irwin did not comply, backed his vehicle up and sped back out onto Flowood Drive. Flowood officers continued the pursuit a short distance when Irwin struck Pearson who was on his motorcycle at the intersection of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive.

Pearson was transported to Merit Health Hospital in Flowood where he died.

Irwin was taken into custody and is charged with felony fleeing resulting in death. He is being held without bond in the Rankin County Detention Center.

After he was taken into custody, officers found Irwin was driving with a suspended license, no insurance and has felony convictions at the federal and state levels.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and reconstruction of the incident.

More News

Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests made, school bus accident and thefts reported

‘A legend’: Vicksburg Realtor Jim Hobson remembered for contributions to field, community

Vicksburg board approves $30,000 to help Travelers Rest program

William Watts among Mississippi’s Entergy Community Power Scholarship Recipients

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you think the Vicksburg Supercharger station will increase tourist stops in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...