William Watts among Mississippi’s Entergy Community Power Scholarship Recipients

William Watts of Vicksburg is among five Mississippi high-school graduates who have received $5,000 scholarships from the Entergy Community Power Scholarship program.

Established for children of Entergy employees, the scholarship program recognizes students for their community service, academic performance, leadership and work experience. Watts is a 2022 graduate of River City Early College High School and Warren Central High School.

“We’re impressed by these individuals’ drive to achieve and how hard they’ve worked to build a promising future while helping build stronger communities,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and chief executive officer. “Community Power Scholarships will help them advance to the next phase of their journey as they continue their education and community involvement.”

Scholarship recipients in Mississippi are:

William Watts, son of William Mark Watts, operator at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station. He plans to attend Mississippi State University and study business management.

Norah Hill, daughter of Aaron Hill, manager of transmission asset management and planning. She plans to attend Mississippi State University and study biological science.

Catherine Hood, daughter of Lloyd Hood Jr., supervisor of utility design. She plans to attend Mississippi State University.

Chloe Knippers, daughter of Jason Knippers, supervisor of technical skills training. She plans to study emergency medical service at the University of South Alabama.

Deanna Wilbourn, daughter of Victoria Wilbourn, nuclear project controls specialist. She plans to major in pre-med at the University of Virginia.

The Entergy Community Power Scholarship program supports the company’s mission to create sustainable value for our customers, employees, communities and owners. Aligning with our business objectives, the scholarship is a fundamental element in developing a pipeline of future talent in our workforce to expand economic development in the region and meet our customers’ needs.

Since 2003, company shareholders have contributed more than $3.2 million to 648 recipients of the one-time scholarship.

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees.