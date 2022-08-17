Alcorn State soccer to open season Thursday in Vicksburg

Published 1:40 pm Wednesday, August 17, 2022

By Staff Reports

For the second year in a row, Alcorn State’s women’s soccer season will begin in Vicksburg.

The Braves will open their 2022 season Thursday at 6 p.m., when they face Southern Utah at Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi.

Alcorn is coached by Kevin Larry, a Vicksburg native, and he’ll bring eight returning starters to his hometown. The list includes leading goal-scorers Charlie Bal and D’Ana Prieto, goal keeper Vivian Lugo, and defenders Natacia Ruiz and Audrey Williams .

Among 13 newcomers are freshman forward/winger Samara Nunn, who was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Player of the Year for West Virginia.

Following Thursday’s opener, the Braves return home to Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium in Lorman to face Grambling on Sunday at 11 a.m. That will be a non-conference match, even though both teams are members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

