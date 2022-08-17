Funeral services for Altonia C. Bland are to be held on Saturday, August 20 at noon in the Kings Empowerment Center with the Bishop Steve Humes officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 19 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings work while inside the building.

Altonia C. Bland passed away on July 23 in Augusta, GA following a sudden illness. He was 45. He was a veteran of U. S Navy.

He was preceded in death by his father Curtis Bland; his brother Dartarnyon Humes; sister Henriette Humes.

He is survived by his wife Anna Bland; his son Altonia Bland, Jr. of Augusta, GA; his 3 daughters Jhila Murrell, Audrianna Bland, and Cariana Bland; his mother Anita Faye Yarbough; his brother Carlos Michelle; his sisters Celeste Humes, Jordon Bland, Wakeelah Thompson, and Kadrah Thompson.