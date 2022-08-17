Warren Central volleyball picks up first win of season

Warren Central’s volleyball team broke into the win column Tuesday, notching its first victory of the season by beating Pisgah 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-22).

Ellie Henderson led the Lady Vikes with seven kills and three aces, while Miranda Dixon had five kils and seven aces.

Skylar Beard added four kills and three blocks.

The Lady Vikes will return to action next week with two home games — Aug. 22 vs. Ridgeland and Aug. 25 vs. Vicksburg. Both varsity matches begin at 6:15 p.m., with the junior varsity preceding it at 5:15.