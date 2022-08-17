Warren Central volleyball picks up first win of season

Published 10:41 am Wednesday, August 17, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren Central’s volleyball team broke into the win column Tuesday, notching its first victory of the season by beating Pisgah 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-22).

Ellie Henderson led the Lady Vikes with seven kills and three aces, while Miranda Dixon had five kils and seven aces.

Skylar Beard added four kills and three blocks.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The Lady Vikes will return to action next week with two home games — Aug. 22 vs. Ridgeland and Aug. 25 vs. Vicksburg. Both varsity matches begin at 6:15 p.m., with the junior varsity preceding it at 5:15.

More Sports

Softball roundup: St. Al, Porter’s Chapel take losses against district rivals

Patriots put Vicksburg native Malcolm Butler on injured reserve

Flashes look to start strong, end long losing streak in season openers

Who’s Hot

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you think the Vicksburg Supercharger station will increase tourist stops in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...