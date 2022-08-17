Warren County Board of Supervisors approves polling place locations, names

After much discussion in recent months, the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to approve polling places in the county’s five districts.

Ahead of the vote, Board Attorney Blake Teller presented an agenda item before the supervisors to reconsider precinct lines in the county, which were approved during the Aug. 1 meeting of the board. A request for reconsideration was made by District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson during the board’s Aug. 8 working meeting.

Jackson had previously spoken out regarding the way lines were drawn in her district which resulted in the removal of a polling place located at the Seren venue on Drummond Street.

There was no motion made to reconsider previously approved precinct lines and the discussion turned to poll locations. Warren County Election Commission Chairman and District 4 representative Sara Dionne presented the final map to the board.

“The commission met to discuss appropriate names for those precincts and proposed polling places,” Dionne said. “There has been discussion as to what is best for the voters, not necessarily what is most cost-effective. And the decision made by the election commission is that what is best for the voters is to name the precinct for the building where they would be voting.”

Precincts and polling places are:

District 1

Bovina Precinct, Bovina Baptist Church

Gibson Precinct, Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church

Oakland Precinct, Oakland Baptist Church

Ridgeway Precinct, Ridgeway Baptist Church

District 2

Auditorium Precinct, Vicksburg City Auditorium

Eagle Lake Fire Precinct, Eagle Lake Volunteer Fire Station

Elizabeth Circle Precinct, Rolling Acres Community Center

International Paper Precinct, International Paper Mill

Triumph Kings Precinct, Triumph Ministries Empowerment Center

Medgar Foundation Precinct, Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation

Springhill Precinct, Springhill M.B. Church

District 3

American Legion Precinct, American Legion Post 3

Calvary Indiana Precinct, Calvary Baptist Church — Indiana Avenue

Plumbers & Pipefitters Precinct, Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Hall

Travelers Rest Precinct, Travelers Rest Baptist Church

District 4:

Elks Lodge Precinct, Elks Lodge No. 95 BPOE

Goodrum Precinct, Goodrum Baptist Church

Immanuel Precinct, Immanuel Baptist Church

Yokena Precinct, Yokena Presbyterian Church

District 5:

Calvary Old 27 Precinct, Calvary Baptist Church — Old Highway 27

Lee Road Fire Precinct — Fisher Ferry Fire Station No. 2

Life Precinct — Life Church

Porters Chapel Precinct — Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church

The vote to approve the poll locations was not unanimous, with Jackson as the lone nay vote. The precinct lines will be in effect for the next 10 years, at which time redistricting will commence again.

To view the complete map of Warren County voting precincts and polling places, click here.